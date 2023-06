News From Law.com

NASA has appointed Iris Lan, a former judicial nominee and white collar prosecutor, as general counsel. She replaces Sumara Thompson-King, who retired from the agency in December after eight years as legal chief. Lan's hiring marks the end of a long career at the Department of Justice, where she worked on some of the federal government's most infamous cases.

