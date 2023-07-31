Who Got The Work

GrayRobinson shareholders Shari Gerson, Veronica A. Meza and senior associate Eric Yesner have entered appearances for United Health Care Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over the denial of infertility treatment benefits, was filed June 15 in Florida Southern District Court by Your Insurance Attorney on behalf of Shari Narotsky and Marc Narotsky, who has a history of testicular cancer. According to the suit, the plan covers iatrogenic infertility and reproduction services, which allows for fertility preservation for medical reasons that occur from irreversible infertility procedures such as chemotherapy, radiation treatment and bilateral oophorectomy due to cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-22222, Narotsky et al v. United Health Care Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 5:50 AM

