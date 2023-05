Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Insurance Office of America Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by K2 Employment Law, arises from alleged sexual orientation- and gender-based employment discrimination as well as alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case is 8:23-cv-00762, Narine v. Insurance Office of America, Inc.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Satyam Narine

defendants

Insurance Office of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination