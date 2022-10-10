Who Got The Work

Christopher J. Sullivan of Nutter McClennen & Fish has entered an appearance for aerospace and defense company Breeze-Eastern LLC in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 26 in New Jersey District Court by Swartz & Swartz on behalf of Kevin Nardi, who contends that he suffered a workplace injury after a defective tear gas launcher blew up in his hand. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:22-cv-05251, Nardi v. Safariland, LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

October 10, 2022, 8:01 AM