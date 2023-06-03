New Suit - Policyholder Class Action

Progressive was slapped with a policyholder class action Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of 'total loss' claimants in New York. The suit contends that Progressive used reports prepared by Mitchell International that undervalued the insured vehicles by applying non-standard adjustments. The class action is backed by plaintiffs firms including Carney Bates & Pulliam; Shamis & Gentile; and Edelsberg Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04690, Narcisse v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 03, 2023, 12:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeanine Narcisse

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Thomas M. Mullaney

defendants

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Progressive Max Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute