Progressive was slapped with a policyholder class action Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of 'total loss' claimants in New York. The suit contends that Progressive used reports prepared by Mitchell International that undervalued the insured vehicles by applying non-standard adjustments. The class action is backed by plaintiffs firms including Carney Bates & Pulliam; Shamis & Gentile; and Edelsberg Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04690, Narcisse v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 03, 2023, 12:33 PM