Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Boyd, Richard, Parker & Colonnelli on behalf of Narang Plaza Pines Inc., seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to defend the plaintiff in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. The case is 0:23-cv-60757, Narang Plaza Pines, Inc. v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Narang Plaza Pines, Inc.

defendants

Mt. Hawley Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute