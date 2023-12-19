Who Got The Work

Andrew R. Escobar and Michael E. Steinberg of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for AMC Entertainment in a pending complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief. The suit, filed Nov. 3 in Washington Western District Court by Washington Civil & Disability Advocate and Dobson Hicks PLLC on behalf of Kristofer Napper, seeks to enjoin AMC, both in Washington state and nationally, from discriminating against patrons with disabilities by requiring them to pay a separate admission 'surcharge' for their personal care assistants who are necessary to provide personal care services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-01687, Napper v. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 19, 2023, 8:18 AM

