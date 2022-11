News From Law.com

When President Joe Biden's granddaughter was married at the White House, Naomi Biden joined a long list of lawyers to be married at president's residence. Biden is an associate at Arnold & Porter, and her husband, Peter Neal, is a former Cooley summer associate who currently works at the Georgetown Law Center on National Security. Of the 19 weddings that have taken place at the White House, at least ten have involved a lawyer.

November 23, 2022, 11:14 AM