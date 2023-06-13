New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, over a disputed property damage claim arising form a hailstorm, was brought by Breen Law and McWherter Scott Bobbitt on behalf of Nantucket Landing South Condominium Association Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00161, Nantucket Landing South Condominium Association, Inc. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 4:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Nantucket Landing South Condominium Association, Inc.

Breen Law, LLC

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute