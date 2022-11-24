Who Got The Work

Jason J. Rawnsley, Frederick L. Cottrell III and Alexandra M. Ewing of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to defend 10X Genomics Inc., an innovator of genomics and sequencing technologies, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 20 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges on behalf of Nanostring Technologies Inc., asserts a single patent related to simultaneous, multiplexed detection and quantification of protein and/or nucleic acid expression in a tissue, cell and/or subcellular structure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:22-cv-01375, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. v. 10X Genomics, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 24, 2022, 10:27 AM