Gina Durham of DLA Piper has entered an appearance for Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 24 in California Northern District Court by Envision IP on behalf of NanoLabs Inc., alleges that the defendant's use of the 'Nano' mark in connection with Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets infringes trademark rights owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:23-cv-00844, Nanolabs, Inc. v. Coinbase Global, Inc.

Fintech

May 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Nanolabs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rodenbaugh Law

Envision Ip LLC

defendants

Coinbase Global, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims