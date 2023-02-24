New Suit - Trademark

Digital currency wallet and trading platform Coinbase was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Envision IP on behalf of NanoLabs Inc., alleges that the defendant's use of the 'Nano' mark in connection with Bitcoin, Ether and other digital assets infringes trademark rights owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00844, NanoLabs Inc. v. Coinbase Global Inc.

Fintech

February 24, 2023, 5:12 PM