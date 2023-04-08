Who Got The Work

Michael R. Carey of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for Fireaway Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit for fire suppression technology. The complaint, which was filed Feb. 22 in Minnesota District Court by Hecht Partners LLP and Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of Nanofire LLC, asserts three patents for technology related to aerosol fire suppression generators. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:23-cv-00443, Nanofire LLC v. Fireaway Inc.

Minnesota

April 08, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Nanofire LLC

Plaintiffs

Hecht Partners LLP

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Fireaway Inc.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims