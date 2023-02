New Suit - Patent

Fireaway Inc. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Dorsey & Whitney and Hecht Partners on behalf of NanoFire LLC, asserts three patents for technology related to aerosol fire suppression generators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00443, Nanofire LLC v. Fireaway Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 22, 2023, 7:06 PM