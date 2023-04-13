Who Got The Work

Katten Muchin Rosenman partner Gabriel Hertzberg has entered an appearance for Boothbay Fund Management and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in New York Southern District Court by BraunHagey & Borden on behalf of Nano Dimension Ltd., accuses the defendants of conspiring to short-sell Nano's stock in order to purchase the shares at a low price, then dismantle the company and distribute the cash proceeds among themselves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-02566, Nano Dimension Ltd. v. Murchinson Ltd. et al.

New York

April 13, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Plaintiffs

BraunHagey & Borden

defendants

Anson Advisors Inc.

Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Management GP LLC

Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP

Boothbay Diversified Alpha Master Fund, LP

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC

Bpy Limited

Eom Management Ltd

Murchinson Ltd.

Nomis Bay Ltd.

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws