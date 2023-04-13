Katten Muchin Rosenman partner Gabriel Hertzberg has entered an appearance for Boothbay Fund Management and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed March 27 in New York Southern District Court by BraunHagey & Borden on behalf of Nano Dimension Ltd., accuses the defendants of conspiring to short-sell Nano's stock in order to purchase the shares at a low price, then dismantle the company and distribute the cash proceeds among themselves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon, is 1:23-cv-02566, Nano Dimension Ltd. v. Murchinson Ltd. et al.
New York
April 13, 2023, 7:29 AM