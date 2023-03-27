New Suit - Securities

3-D printing company Nano Dimension filed a securities lawsuit against Murchinson Ltd., EOM Management and other defendants on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by BraunHagey & Borden, accuses the defendants of conspiring to short-sell Nano's stock in order to purchase the shares at a low price, then dismantle the company and distribute the cash proceeds among themselves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02566, Nano Dimension Ltd. v. Murchinson Ltd. et al.

New York

March 27, 2023, 8:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Nano Dimension Ltd.

Plaintiffs

BraunHagey & Borden

defendants

Anson Advisors Inc.

Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Management GP LLC

Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP

Boothbay Diversified Alpha Master Fund, LP

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC

Bpy Limited

Eom Management Ltd

Murchinson Ltd.

Nomis Bay Ltd.

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws