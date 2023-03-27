3-D printing company Nano Dimension filed a securities lawsuit against Murchinson Ltd., EOM Management and other defendants on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by BraunHagey & Borden, accuses the defendants of conspiring to short-sell Nano's stock in order to purchase the shares at a low price, then dismantle the company and distribute the cash proceeds among themselves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02566, Nano Dimension Ltd. v. Murchinson Ltd. et al.
