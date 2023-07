Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky. The case is 3:23-cv-03345, Nance v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 05, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Tiffeny Nance

defendants

Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches