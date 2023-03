New Suit - Employment Class Action

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, was hit with an employment class action Monday in California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00477, Nance v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 14, 2023, 3:26 PM