New Suit - Privacy

Facebook and Mark Zuckerburg were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Facebook violated his privacy rights by making his location viewable to those that are not his Facebook friends. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00116, Nance v. FaceBook et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 28, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Jo'Shon Nance

defendants

FaceBook

Mark Zuckerburg

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation