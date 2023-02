New Suit - Employment

ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was sued Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by the Wolcott Law Firm on behalf of Vanessa Nance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00291, Nance v. ADT LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 16, 2023, 4:34 AM