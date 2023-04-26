New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Tesla was slapped with an antitrust class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases accusing Tesla of exploiting its monopoly power to compel vehicle owners to pay excessive prices and endure protracted wait times for repairs and replacement parts under exclusive warranty agreements. The court action was brought by Cuneo, Gilbert & LaDuca; Glancy, Prongay & Murray; and the Tostrud Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02035, Nana-Anyangwe v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

April 26, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Philomena Fochwang Nana-Anyangwe

Plaintiffs

Tostrud Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations