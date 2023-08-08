Names Matter in This Courtroom, According to an AGs New Laws...

News From Law.com

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin filed a civil rights suit against Millville, accusing the city of treating Hispanic litigants in municipal court differently based on their actual or perceived national origin. Millville officials denied Hispanic litigants equal access to virtual court proceedings between June and December 2022 by requiring litigants who were perceived to be Spanish-speaking to appear at in-person proceedings rather than permitting them to appear virtually, the suit claims.

Government

August 08, 2023, 5:41 PM

nature of claim: /