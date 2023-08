News From Law.com

At Georgia Trial Lawyers Association's Auto Torts Seminar held recently at Isle of Palms, South Carolina, attendees were offered an early morning yoga class to start their day. The two classes, held July 21 and 22, were used to help attorneys prioritize their physical and mental health. They were led by Penn Law attorney Laura Penn, also an instructor at Dancing Dogs Yoga in Atlanta's Inman Park. She's practiced yoga for more than 10 years.

August 04, 2023, 4:48 PM

