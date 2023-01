News From Law.com

The National Association for Law Placement (NALP) released its annual Report on Diversity at U.S. Law Firms on Thursday, which indicates that overall gains continued to be made in the representation of women, people of color and LGBTQ individuals in the associate and summer associate ranks at major U.S. law firms in 2022 as compared to 2021.

January 12, 2023, 3:13 PM