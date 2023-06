Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit claiming residential home damage against Olympia Moving & Storage to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Potts Law Firm on behalf of Jeff Nalley. The case is 1:23-cv-00743, Nalley v. Spike, Inc. d/b/a Olympia Moving & Storage.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeff Nalley

defendants

Spike, Inc. d/b/a Olympia Moving & Storage

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute