New Suit - Contract

Quarles & Brady filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Omnia Investment Advisors, William C. Overstreet and Daniel J. Doxey in Indiana Southern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, seeking over $300,000 for the alleged nonpayment of a loan, was filed on behalf of Siva Nalabotu Ph.D. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00985, Nalabotu v. Omnia Investment Advisors LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Siva Nalabotu

Plaintiffs

Quarles & Brady

defendants

Daniel J. Doxey

Omnia Investment Advisors LLC

William C. Overstreet

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract