Who Got The Work

Todd H. Girshon of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Estee Lauder in a lawsuit under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit, filed June 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Axelrod LLP on behalf of Nakul Karkare, seeks payment for surgical services rendered to a health plan beneficiary. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:22-cv-03835, Nakul Karkare, M.D. v. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 4:14 AM