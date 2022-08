New Suit - ERISA

Oxford Health Insurance, a UnitedHealthcare company, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The case was filed by Axelrod LLP on behalf of Dr. Nakul Karkare, who seeks over $109,000 allegedly not reimbursed for performing a surgical procedure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05090, Nakul Karkare, M.D. Attorney in Fact on Behalf of Patient MW v. Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.