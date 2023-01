New Suit - Employment

Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Igli Nako, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after requesting a medical leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00126, Nako v. Lockheed Martin Corporation.