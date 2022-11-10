New Suit - Contract

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court against marketing company and provider of web traffic services Wunderkind Corporation. The suit, filed on behalf of nutritional supplement company Naked Whey Inc., claims Wunderkind breached a master platform agreement by enrolling more than 22,0000 of the plaintiff's unique website visitors into the mailing list of a third party company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09614, Naked Whey, Inc. v. Wunderkind Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2022, 5:27 PM