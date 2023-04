Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon and Hotaitai Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi on behalf of Akira Nakao and Atsuko Nakao, alleges that Atsuko Nakao suffered burns when a defective heater lit his clothes on fire. The case is 3:23-cv-01685, Nakao et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 07, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Akira Nakao

Atsuko Nakao

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Hotaitai Incorporated Limited

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims