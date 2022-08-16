New Suit - Securities

A Japanese investor sued cryptocurrency startup Sunday Group Inc. and its founders in Nevada District Court on Tuesday for breach of contract, fraud, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment. Plaintiff Tesuya Nakamura, who is represented by Fenwick & West and Fennemore Craig, claims that he made three investments in Sunday Group based on false representations by the defendants. According to the complaint, Nakamura's investments of ether and bitcoin have a current value of more than $15 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01324, Nakamura v. Sunday Group Incorporated et al.

Cryptocurrency

August 16, 2022, 8:53 PM