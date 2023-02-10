Who Got The Work

Dentons partner John S. Rhee has entered an appearance for Hawaiian Holdings in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 26 in Hawaii District Court by attorneys Michael P. Healy and Charles H. Brower on behalf of Norman Nakamitsu, who contends he was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Derrick K Watson, is 1:22-cv-00536, Nakamitsu vs. Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 10, 2023, 10:23 AM