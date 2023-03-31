Who Got The Work

Hahn Loeser & Parks partner Tara J. Rose and Brennan, Manna & Diamond partner Daniel J. Rudary have stepped in to represent Panzica Construction Co. and architecture firm Glaus, Pyle, Schomer, Burns & DeHaven, Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The suit also targets the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA), represented by Brian Gutkoski; and the City of Cleveland, represented by Michael A. Arnold and Gilbert Blomgren. The suit, filed Feb. 14 in Ohio Northern District Court by Muskovitz & Lemmerbrock on behalf of artist Loren Naji, centers around a sculpture created by Naji. The complaint alleges that the defendants destroyed the sculpture to make way for a development, although a contract between Naji and the RTA stated that the artwork would remain on display permanently. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David A. Ruiz, is 1:23-cv-00288, Naji v. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, LLC et al.

March 31, 2023, 12:15 PM

