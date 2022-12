Removed To Federal Court

PlanetArt on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Beaumont Costales LLC on behalf of employees who claim they are subjected to unlawful biometric scanning and storage. PlanetArt is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 1:22-cv-07106, Najera et al v. PlanetArt, LLC.

Illinois

December 16, 2022, 6:05 PM