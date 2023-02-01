Who Got The Work

Davis Wright Tremaine partner James H. Moon has entered an appearance for T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 12 in California Northern District Court by Frieder Law Firm and Ross, Wolcott, Teinert & Prout on behalf of Seema Nair, accuses T-Mobile of negligence in the prevention of unauthorized access to Nair's SIM card which resulted in the loss of $418,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:22-cv-08030, Nair v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

February 01, 2023, 7:33 AM