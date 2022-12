New Suit - Data Breach

T-Mobile was hit with a data breach lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Frieder Law Firm and Ross, Wolcott, Teinert & Prout on behalf of a plaintiff who claims a third party accessed her cellular account, accessed her personal information and stole approximately $418,00 from her. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-08030, Nair v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Telecommunications

December 12, 2022, 12:07 PM