Who Got The Work

Daniel J. Twilla of Burns White has entered an appearance for Amguard Insurance Co. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case was filed pro se on March 27 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson, is 3:23-cv-00557, Nails v. Amguard Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Nails

defendants

Amguard Insurance Company

Hide-N-Seek Towing, LLC

Jerry Kenneth Privette

North American Risk Services

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision