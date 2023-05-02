New Suit - Trademark

eBay was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, brought by Blank Rome on behalf of Nail Alliance - North America Inc., a nail products manufacturer and distributor, and Nail Alliance LLC, accuses eBay of selling counterfeit and/or confusingly similar 'Gelish' brand nail polish without the plaintiffs' consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00758, Nail Alliance, LLC et al v. Ebay Inc.

Technology

May 02, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Nail Alliance - North America, Inc.

Nail Alliance, LLC

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Ebay Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims