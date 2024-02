News From Law.com International

Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, has announced a $6 billion acquisition of Australia-listed Altium Limited. DLA Piper, Covington & Burling and Big Four Japanese firm Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu are advising Renesas while King & Wood Mallesons and Reed Smith are representing the Australian software company.

February 14, 2024, 11:04 PM

