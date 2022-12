Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Mountain Surgical Center, West Orange Surgical Center and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Edmond J. Pryor on behalf of Camilla Nagalingam, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment and cocaine use by co-workers. The case is 2:22-cv-07562, Nagalingam v. Mountain Surgical Center LLC et al.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 2:02 PM