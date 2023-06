Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Saturday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Yazaki North America Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Shegerian & Associates on behalf of a former design engineer who claims that he was furloughed after complaining to upper management about being subjected to race discrimination claims. The case is 3:23-cv-03131, Naeem v. Yazaki North America, Inc.

Automotive

June 26, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Muhammad Tayyab Naeem

defendants

Yazaki North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination