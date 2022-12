Who Got The Work

Brooks C. Miller of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for LIKK Technologies Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 27 in Florida Southern District Court by SRipLaw PLLC, accuses the defendant of posting a copyrighted photo on its website without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:22-cv-23510, Nadeau v. Likk Technologies, Inc.

December 12, 2022