New Suit - Copyright

Coldwell Banker and Maritza Meza Giusti were sued by property photographer JonPaul Marcel Nadeau for copyright infringement on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by SRipLaw, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's photography from other companies' real estate listings to use in their own real estate listings without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20736, Nadeau v. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate LLC et al.