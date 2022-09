Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Durham School Services, Luis Feliz and Omar Mejias to New York Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Office of Frank Policelli on behalf of Senal Nadarevic. The case is 6:22-cv-00965, Nadarevic v. Durham School Services, et al.

New York

September 16, 2022, 5:29 AM