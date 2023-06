New Suit - Wrongful Death

Pennsylvania Scale Co. of Florida was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Alcabes Law and Devers Miska Law on behalf of Maria Fernanda Nadal Ganan, whose daughter and granddaughters died in a plane crash involving the defendant's Beechcraft E90. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04767, Nadal Ganan v. PA Scale Co. of Florida.

New York

June 06, 2023, 7:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Mara Fernanda Nadal Gan

Plaintiffs

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

defendants

PA Scale Company of Florida

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel