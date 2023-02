New Suit - Contract

NAD Bol II LLC filed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against STARC Solutions on Thursday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid rent, was filed by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02029, NAD Bol II LLC v. STARC Solutions LLC.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023, 7:02 PM