Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Jason J. Mendro has entered an appearance for DocGo Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's executive hiring processes were inadequate, overstating the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services and misrepresenting financial prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-09476, Naclerio v. DocGo Inc. et al.
Health Care
January 17, 2024, 1:25 PM