Who Got The Work

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Jason J. Mendro has entered an appearance for DocGo Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Oct. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's executive hiring processes were inadequate, overstating the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services and misrepresenting financial prospects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, is 1:23-cv-09476, Naclerio v. DocGo Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 17, 2024, 1:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Naclerio

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Andre Oberholzer

Anthony Capone

DocGo Inc.

Lee Bienstock

Norman Rosenberg

Stan Vashovsky

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws