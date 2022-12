Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ace American Insurance Company, CRST Expedited Inc. and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Hart & Associates on behalf of Maria Magallanes and Acopa-Alejandre Nacip. The case is 1:22-cv-04735, Nacip et al v. Pierre et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 10:17 AM