New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tesla was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the marketing of the company's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) a/k/a 'full self-driving capability.' The court action, filed by Reese LLP, contends that Tesla deceives and misleads consumers regarding the full capabilities of the company's ADAS technology. According to the suit, Tesla's ADAS feature has been surpassed by 'numerous automaker competitors' and it has yet to produce adequate 'full self-driving' technology as it allegedly pushes 'updates' to a handful of consumers who are left with testing the beta software on public roadways and encounter a 'myriad' of problems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05976, Nachman v. Tesla, Inc. et al.